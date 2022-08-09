ALLEN PARK, MI—In an effort to provide more support to the athletes during the most difficult parts of filming, the producers of Hard Knocks announced Tuesday they had hired an intimacy coordinator for the set of the show to ensure a safe environment for tackling. “Having an intimacy coordinator working closely with our linebackers and defensive backs creates a nurturing environment that focuses on player well-being during tackling and blocking scenes,” said Lions head coach Dan Campbell, watching on a closed set as Hard Knocks intimacy coordinator Kina Paulette spoke with defensive lineman Alim McNeill and running back D’Andre Swift to make sure the two felt comfortable shooting a scene in which McNeill would tackle Swift. “Having Kina on the set really makes for a more tackling-positive environment. I can’t tell you how much better [quarterback] Jared Goff feels knowing that if we want to film him getting sacked, he has the opportunity to express any concerns he has about the shot before we do it. Players feel much comfortable when we don’t have a lot of extra people hanging around for scenes that are pretty intimate, like when we have several guys tackling each other in sensitive places, or piled on top of each other. Ultimately, the scenes these guys film will be onscreen and viewed by a lot of people, so it makes sense to foster an environment of sensitivity and mutual respect.” At press time, Paulette was observed working with the Lions’ long snapper and punter before they removed their robes to film a nude punting scene.

