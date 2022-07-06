JACKSONVILLE, FL—Confirming the activity was a welcome pursuit after a long day at the office, local woman Kate Buxton told reporters Wednesday that the intramural volleyball league she belonged to had provided her with new opportunities to feel like a loser outside of work. “It’s nice, after several hours of meetings in which I’m completely overwhelmed and my boss is laying into me for things that aren’t my fault, to hit the beach and have this guy on my team scream at all of us every time we lose a point,” said the marketing associate, who joined the league last year in an effort to meet a group of creepy guys and hostile women separate from those she encountered at the office. “Having volleyball one night every week is a great way for me to feel bad about myself doing an activity that has nothing to do with work. It can be easy to get demoralized at the office when I feel like I have no idea what I’m doing and no one will give me any guidance, so meeting up with the volleyball crew lets me have no idea what I’m doing and get no guidance in a totally different way.” Buxton added that her favorite part about participating in the intramural volleyball league was how it offered her a totally different place to cry.