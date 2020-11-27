America's Finest News Source.
News in Brief

Introduction Of Giancarlo Esposito Suggests Main Character Now Totally Fucked

Vol 56 Issue 47Television
FONTANA, CA—In a momentous twist sources confirmed could only mean one thing, the introduction of Giancarlo Esposito into the television show Jared Brenot was viewing Friday indicated that the main character was now totally fucked. “Oh shit—I don’t know what exactly is going to happen, but this motherfucker’s going to get wrecked,” said Brenot, who grimaced as he watched Esposito greet the main character with a polite, measured smile and firm handshake. “God, this is so stressful. I don’t even know how much longer I can keep watching. These guys are about to get their shit rocked bad, I just know it. Ugh, I would hate to be that poor fuck right now.” At press time, Brenot gasped in horror as Esposito shot Jane Fonda’s Grace And Frankie character point blank.

