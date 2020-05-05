Invasive ‘Murder Hornets’ Confirmed In U.S.

Scientists confirmed that Asian giant hornets, which are known to decapitate entire hives of honeybees and have a venomous sting that can kill humans if stung multiple times, have been discovered in Washington state for the first time. What do you think?

“And still, no arrests.” Chris Niederjohn • Cannon Operator

Advertisement

“I think we all have two questions: who will be the first to eat one, and how much will they get paid?” Elliott Bensen • Cement Truck Cleaner

“Ugh, the last thing I need right now is to be stung to death by hornets.” WINIFRED HELSLEY • INFLIGHT SAFETY VIDEO DIRECTOR