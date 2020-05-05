America's Finest News Source.
American Voices

Invasive ‘Murder Hornets’ Confirmed In U.S.

Vol 56 Issue 18Opinion

Scientists confirmed that Asian giant hornets, which are known to decapitate entire hives of honeybees and have a venomous sting that can kill humans if stung multiple times, have been discovered in Washington state for the first time. What do you think?

“And still, no arrests.”

Chris Niederjohn • Cannon Operator

“I think we all have two questions: who will be the first to eat one, and how much will they get paid?”

Elliott Bensen • Cement Truck Cleaner

“Ugh, the last thing I need right now is to be stung to death by hornets.”

WINIFRED HELSLEY • INFLIGHT SAFETY VIDEO DIRECTOR

