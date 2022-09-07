Investigators in New York seized 27 ancient artifacts valued at more than $13 million from the Metropolitan Museum of Art, asserting that the objects from Rome, Greece, and Egypt had all been looted, and will now be returned to their countries of origin. What do you think?

“Now all those objects have an even richer history for this exciting journey they took!” Noah Canfield, Regional Missionary

“Hopefully the artifacts will make their way back to ancient Greece.” Ivan Warner, Probation Officer