Iowa State To Allow 25,000 Fans Into Stadium For Football Game

Iowa State University announced that 25,000 masked fans will be admitted into Jack Trice Stadium for the first football game of the season, even as the state has seen a 92% increase in new coronavirus cases over the last week. What do you think?

“You don’t p ut that many lives at risk for anything less than the Alamo Bowl.” Lance Taylor • Sock Merchant

Advertisement

“Oh come on, there can’t possibly be that many people in Iowa.” Vivienne Berry • Boxcar Designer