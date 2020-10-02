America's Finest News Source.
American Voices

Irish Court Rules Subway Bread Does Not Meet Legal Definition Of Bread

Vol 56 Issue 39Opinion

The Irish Supreme Court has ruled that the loaves used to make Subway sandwiches contain too much sugar to meet the country’s legal definition of bread, and therefore does not qualify for a 0% tax rate like other staple foods. What do you think?

“Plenty of things don’t meet the legal definition of bread, why focus on this one?”

Eustace Ford, Unemployed

“I never order a hoagie without seeing certification paperwork first.”

Natalie Bryant, Stanchion Raiser

“To be fair, bread’s pretty new and everyone’s still figuring it out.”

Gerald Tempe • Dutch Oven Sculptor

