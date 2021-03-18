IRS Pushes Tax Filing Deadline To May 17

The IRS has postponed the tax filing deadline to May 17, allowing filers an extra month to navigate any issues from the pandemic while the agency also grapples with a backlog of 24 million unprocessed 2019 returns. What do you think?
“Typical government bureaucracy, always blaming their laziness on some virus.”
Cory Pecina • Pet Counselor
Advertisement
“After how challenging the last 12 months have been, I think I’ve earned a year of tax fraud.”
Elijah Bevard • Prescription Labeler
“Great, I was going to put it off until then anyway.”
Gale Urton • Unemployed