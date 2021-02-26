Israel Criticized For Denying Palestinians Spare Vaccines

With reportedly half its population already vaccinated, Israel is being criticized for sending excess coronavirus vaccines to the country’s allies while pledging only 5,000 doses to the millions of Palestinians living in Israeli-occupied territories. What do you think?

“You lost me at ‘Israel criticized.’” Desmond Gates, Salad Dresser

“I always suspected their relationship wasn’t as idyllic as the media portrays it to be.” Minerva Watkins, Scrollbar Tech