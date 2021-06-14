Israel’s Parliament Ousts Netanyahu

Israel’s parliament, the 120-member Knesset, narrowly voted in favor of a new coalition government, ending the historic 12-year rule of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu who was succeeded by far-right politician Naftali Bennett. What do you think?

“Finally, a leader with a different name, height, and hair color.” Kirk Daugherty, Dance Partner

“Spending 12 years in the same job without being promoted doesn’t look good on a resume.” Garth Borman, Village Elder