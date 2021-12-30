A dentist in Italy faces possible criminal charges after trying to use a fake silicone arm to receive a coronavirus vaccine in order to obtain a “super” health pass required to enter restaurants and venues in Italy. What do you think?
“Sounds like an honest mistake.”
James Billson, Pill Rationer
“That third arm was probably a dead giveaway.”
Carli Geiger, Animal Matchmaker
“The European anti-vaxxer scene is just so much more artistic than the American one.”
Miguel Litman, Unemployed