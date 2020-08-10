Italian Police ID Man Who Broke Toes Off 200-Year-Old Statue

Police in Possagno, Italy say they have identified an Austrian man who accidentally broke three toes off a plaster model used by Neoclassical sculptor Antonio Canova while posing on the artwork for a photo, though the local court is still deciding whether to press charges. What do you think?

“Nothing a pair of sock s can’t solve.” Joe Barbour • Systems Analyst

“Look, if museums don’t want people touching the artwork they should put up signs saying so.” Ken MacBain • Confectionery Professor