An Italian prisoner with links to the Neapolitan mafia shot at fellow inmates through the bars of their cell with a gun believed to have been smuggled into the prison by a drone, raising more concerns over the poor management of Italy’s cramped prisons. What do you think?

“Drones should only be smuggling weapons to law-abiding citizens.” Joanna Wagstaff, Raft Inflator

“Sadly, drones make so little money doing deliveries, and this is what they’re left with.” Hayden McFadden, Systems Analyst