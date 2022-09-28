Giorgia Meloni, leader of Brothers of Italy, a party with neo-fascist roots, has claimed victory in a general election, making her Italy’s first female prime minister and installing the most far-right government since the fascist era of Benito Mussolini. What do you think?

“We need to stop comp aring her to Mussolini and let her create her own fascist legacy.” Tyler Jacaruso, Brewery Pumper

“This must be the cost of progress I’m always hearing about.” Britney Wilk, Fire Prevention Specialist