Ithaca, NY has voted to fully decarbonize all of its 6,000 buildings, which account for 40% of its greenhouse gas emissions, in the first phase of a novel 100% carbon-free city climate policy that is to be completed by 2030. What do you think?

“If an East Coast c ollege town can agree on climate action, what’s stopping Congress?” Emanuel Boulud, Chaise Lounger

“It’s nice to know at least one city will be spared from climate change.” Mona Duron, Evidence Collector