EDINBURGH, SCOTLAND—Saying she could only express her heartfelt remorse to any fans who felt misled, author J.K. Rowling apologized Wednesday for not making it clear that the character Ron Weasley was her intended anti-Semitic caricature in the Harry Potter series. “Obviously, I’ve always portrayed Ron as a lowly schemer who’s trying to rise above his proper station in the wizarding world, and I thought those traits alone would convey that he represented the failed Jewish people,” said the famed writer, conceding that she should have done more in early books such as The Sorcerer’s Stone and The Chamber Of Secrets to highlight the redheaded wizard’s role in the series as a stereotypical rendering of Jews. “Also, the number of Weasley siblings was supposed to symbolize the common fear that Jewry might ultimately replace Christendom. I’m deeply sorry to those who misunderstood my original intent.” Rowling went on to stress that the goblins in her series were clearly supposed to be anti-Asian caricatures.

