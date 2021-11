Jack Dorsey has stepped down as Twitter CEO, 15 years after launching the microblogging social media platform that’s now often central to debates around responsibility to curb hate speech, violent rhetoric, and misinformation. What do you think?

“I alrea dy saw that on Twitter.” Cindy Desrocher, Ice Cream Scooper

“Come on, who hasn’t lost a job because of Twitter?” Ichabod Mieseles, Breakdancer