Nearly 12 years after the premiere of Jackass 3D, Johnny Knoxville, Steve-O, and the gang have released Jackass Forever. In honor of the franchise’s latest film, we asked cast members to describe their most dangerous stunts, and this is what they said.
Johnny Knoxville
“Saying ‘ass’ in ‘Hi, I’m Johnny Knoxville, and welcome to Jackass.’ I’d never cussed before in my life, so it felt really scary for me to say my first swear word ever on camera.”
Chris Raab
“More than 650,000 Americans die from heart disease every year, so statistically speaking, the most dangerous part of my day is eating an unbalanced breakfast.”
Wee Man
“They strapped me to a skateboard and rolled me into the South Tower.”
Chris Pontius
“I’m currently working on this bit where every day I get a bit older, I lose more loved ones, I become more isolated, and I question my place in the universe. It hurts like a bitch.”
Steve-O
“I renounced Christ and all His glory in heaven. When I die, it’s going to be sick!”
Preston Lacy
“It was called ‘Preston Drinks So Much Milk That He Explodes.’ Long story short, I exploded, and they’re still trying to put me back together.”
Ehren McGhehey
“I tied my tongue to a ceiling fan and spun around nonstop for the entire decade between our third and fourth movies.”
George Clooney
“They cut all my scenes! I got hit by a car for this fucking movie!”
Ehren McGhehey
“They made me join Scientology for 10 years. I lost most of my money and cut myself off from the people who loved me most.”
Steve-O
“Lying in front of the United Nations that there were weapons of mass destruction in Iraq, 100%.”
Chris Pontius
“At some point, I got my hands on a real electric chair. Which begged the question: Would an electric chair kill me even if I wasn’t a murderer? I learned the hard way that not only would it kill me—it did!—but that I also must have murdered someone in my past.”
Johnny Knoxville
“I forget the details, but it definitely resulted in a head injury, and I forget the details, but it definitely resulted in a head injury.”
Steve-O
“I published a chapbook of autobiographical poetry titled A Morning Of Moonrise in which I bared my deepest fears and loves. The most dangerous stunt is vulnerability.”
Preston Lacy
“One time, Steve-O made me stand on the top of a ladder, and I almost quit on the spot. Hell no. You have to draw the line somewhere.”
Chris Pontius
“Okay, so one time Knoxville shoots me in the head, right? Kills me instantly. Then he goes and gets this witch doctor dude. This dude, total character, raises me from the dead using his necromantic powers, so boom, I’m alive again. Then Johnny tries to drop watermelons on my testicles from on top of a water tower.”
Johnny Knoxville
“One time I had to eat this huge bowl of chowder with a regular teaspoon instead of a soup spoon.”
Ehren McGhehey
“While shooting the Lamborghini stunt for Jackass 3, I went down so hard that I went up to heaven, met God, and He gave me another chance to return to earth and finish production because He really wanted to see Jackass 3.”
Chris Pontius
“I got naked, jumped in a time machine to the 18th century, and let a line of Redcoats empty their muskets at my taint.”
Steve-O
“One time I dared to truly love, without inhibition or regret.”
Ehren McGhehey
“Nothing was more painful than when the boys forgot my birthday.”