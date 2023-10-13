Jada Pinkett Smith Announces She’s Pregnant With Chris Rock’s Baby

LOS ANGELES—Sharing the exciting personal development with new maternity photos, actor and talk show host Jada Pinkett Smith announced Friday she was pregnant with actor and comedian Chris Rock’s baby. “Chris and I are so overjoyed to be welcoming a new bundle of joy into this world, as we’ve been trying for a long time,” said Pinkett Smith, revealing how the two actors had been flirtatious since starring in the animated film Madagascar and had finally slept together the night of her husband Will Smith’s infamous slap. “When I saw Christ humiliated and broken after he had been slapped across the face, that’s when I knew I wanted to give into this sexual tension that had been building for so long. We’ve been dating ever since, and we just recently moved in together. Of course people out there are going to assume Will would be upset, but he’s actually been our biggest supporter.” At press time, Pinkett Smith announced she would be naming her baby Tupac.