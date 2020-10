Democrat Jaime Harrison has set a new senate campaign fundraising record, bringing in $57 million in donations this quarter in the race against South Carolina senator Lindsey Graham and beating the previous $38 million record held by Beto O’Rourke. What do you think?

“Well, it worked for Beto.” Bryan Maltese • Systems Analyst

Advertisement

“What a relief, now I don’t have to bother voting.” Krissy Abada • Tortoise Breeder