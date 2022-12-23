We may earn a commission from links on this page.

Titanic director James Cameron says he commissioned a scientific study that proves Leonardo DiCaprio’s character could not have survived the “floating door” scene with Kate Winslet’s Rose, a response to angry fans saying the makeshift raft could hold them both. What do you think?

“The n how is Leonardo DiCaprio still alive?” Sonny Meldal • Assistant Mail Carrier

“I think I’ll wait until this study is peer-reviewed to form an opinion.” Diego Johnsen • General Screener