Titanic director James Cameron says he commissioned a scientific study that proves Leonardo DiCaprio’s character could not have survived the “floating door” scene with Kate Winslet’s Rose, a response to angry fans saying the makeshift raft could hold them both. What do you think?
“Then how is Leonardo DiCaprio still alive?”
Sonny Meldal • Assistant Mail Carrier
“I think I’ll wait until this study is peer-reviewed to form an opinion.”
Diego Johnsen • General Screener
“Now prove that the ship couldn’t have survived.”
Katherine Huang • Bubble Wrap Designer