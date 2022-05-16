Eighty-two-year-old Succession actor and activist James Cromwell super-glued his hand to a midtown Manhattan Starbucks counter in a PETA-organized protest denouncing the coffee chain’s extra charge for plant-based milk. What do you think?

“Wait ’til this guy h ears about factory farms.” Margo Jaffe, Ethical Hacker

“You’d think a big organization like PETA could have gotten one of the leads from Succession.” Logan Hoshabekian, Linguinist

“Listen, we’ve all accidentally super-glued ourselves somewhere and had to come up with an excuse fast.” Sayem Jones, Systems Analyst