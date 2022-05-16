Eighty-two-year-old Succession actor and activist James Cromwell super-glued his hand to a midtown Manhattan Starbucks counter in a PETA-organized protest denouncing the coffee chain’s extra charge for plant-based milk. What do you think?
“Wait ’til this guy hears about factory farms.”
Margo Jaffe, Ethical Hacker
“You’d think a big organization like PETA could have gotten one of the leads from Succession.”
Logan Hoshabekian, Linguinist
“Listen, we’ve all accidentally super-glued ourselves somewhere and had to come up with an excuse fast.”
Sayem Jones, Systems Analyst
