James Patterson To Complete Unfinished Michael Crichton Book

Bestselling author James Patterson is set to complete an unfinished manuscript by the late Michael Crichton, a story in which the imminent eruption of Hawaii’s Mauna Loa volcano threatens a secret cache of deadly chemical weapons. What do you think?
“For the sake of continuity, I hope Patterson can write in a similar font.”
Reed Fontana • Pet Chaperone
“How good could the book be if Crichton didn’t even bother to stay alive and finish it?”
Jules Hanke • Insult Editor
“Wonder if we’ll be able to tell exactly when it goes from bad to worse.”
Carolyn Newton • Typo Shamer