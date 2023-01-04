America's Finest News Source.
American Voices

James Patterson To Complete Unfinished Michael Crichton Book

Bestselling author James Patterson is set to complete an unfinished manuscript by the late Michael Crichton, a story in which the imminent eruption of Hawaii’s Mauna Loa volcano threatens a secret cache of deadly chemical weapons. What do you think?

“For the sake of continuity, I hope Patterson can write in a similar font.”

Reed Fontana • Pet Chaperone

“How good could the book be if Crichton didn’t even bother to stay alive and finish it?”

Jules Hanke • Insult Editor

“Wonder if we’ll be able to tell exactly when it goes from bad to worse.”

Carolyn Newton • Typo Shamer

