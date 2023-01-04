James Patterson To Complete Unfinished Michael Crichton Book

We may earn a commission from links on this page.

Bestselling author James Patterson is set to complete an unfinished manuscript by the late Michael Crichton, a story in which the imminent eruption of Hawaii’s Mauna Loa volcano threatens a secret cache of deadly chemical weapons. What do you think?

“For the sake of continuity, I hope Patterson can write in a similar font.” Reed Fontana • Pet Chaperone

“How good could the book be if Crichton didn’t even bother to stay alive and finish it?” Jules Hanke • Insult Editor