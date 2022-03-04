The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot has alleged in a court filing that former President Trump and a right-wing lawyer were part of a “criminal conspiracy” to overturn the 2020 presidential election. What do you think?

“If you think that’s bad, you should see what they’re doing to deny votes legally.” Janice Kadue, Podium Positioner

“If the president was involved, there’s no telling how high this thing goes.” Bruce Weinberg, Pepper Mill Operator