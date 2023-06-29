Janitor Trying To Turn Off Beeping Noise Destroys Decades Of Scientific Research

A janitor cleaning in a laboratory at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in Troy, NY has been accused of damaging at least $1 million in scientific research after a storage freezer shut off while he was trying to turn off a constant beeping noise. What do you think?

“Getting the beeping noise to stop is a much better contribution to society than all that research.” Paula Frevert, Quality Tester

“Just take it out of the janitor’s wages and get back to work.” Ronny Alvarez, Systems Analyst

Advertisement