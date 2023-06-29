America's Finest News Source.
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
America's Finest News Source.
American Voices

Janitor Trying To Turn Off Beeping Noise Destroys Decades Of Scientific Research

We may earn a commission from links on this page.

A janitor cleaning in a laboratory at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in Troy, NY has been accused of damaging at least $1 million in scientific research after a storage freezer shut off while he was trying to turn off a constant beeping noise. What do you think?

“Getting the beeping noise to stop is a much better contribution to society than all that research.”

Paula Frevert, Quality Tester

Watch
Turtle Fact: Did You Know?
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
Biden Asks Americans To Come Sit By Him And Keep Him Company Until The End
Monday 12:41PM
This Week's Most Viral News: June 23, 2023
Friday 11:58AM

“Just take it out of the janitor’s wages and get back to work.”

Ronny Alvarez, Systems Analyst

Advertisement

“All the beeping is why I dropped out of STEM.”

David Cantirino, Apology Specialist