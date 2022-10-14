The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol has voted unanimously to subpoena former President Donald Trump to question him about his role in events that led to the violence. What do you think?

“He’d better comply unless he wants his life to continue exactly as it is.” Troy Proctor, Bookshelf Organizer

“I’m glad he’ll finally have a platform.” Fausto Dufresne, Unemployed