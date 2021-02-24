Japan Appoints Minister Of Loneliness

Japan has appointed a “minister of loneliness,” a role that aims to reduce social isolation and loneliness among Japan’s residents as the country deals with rising suicide rates. What do you think?
“This is a pointlessly wasteful and obtrusive move for an emotion that has traditionally been privatized with minimal regulation.”
Allison Boyd • Unemployed
“He only got the job because his dad is lonely.”
Emil Larsen • Edge Beveller
“If bureaucracy can’t cure loneliness, I don’t know what will.”
Marco Beasley • Crack Repairman