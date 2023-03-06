Japan Discovers 7,000 New Islands It Didn’t Know It Had

The Geospatial Information Authority of Japan recently revealed an updated map of the nation showing 7,000 new islands added to the region, an increase officials attribute to advances in surveying technology and the detail of the maps used for the count. What do you think?
“I bet they found them out in the water.”
Gabe Villamarzo, Professional Walker
“This is really making me question how many islands I actually own.”
Sidharth Famika, Systems Analyst
“Congratulations to all the crabs and turtles that are now naturalized Japanese citizens.”
Charissa Krizek, Grated Parmesan Distributor