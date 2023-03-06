Japan Discovers 7,000 New Islands It Didn’t Know It Had

We may earn a commission from links on this page.

The Geospatial Information Authority of Japan recently revealed an updated map of the nation showing 7,000 n ew islands added to the region, an increase officials attribute to advances in surveying technology and the detail of the maps used for the count. What do you think?

“I bet they found them ou t in the water.” Gabe Villamarzo, Professional Walker

“This is really making me question how many islands I actually own.” Sidharth Famika, Systems Analyst