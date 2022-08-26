The Japanese tax agency announced a national “business contest” for young people to come up with promotional ideas encouraging their demographic to drink more alcohol in an effort to help boost the economy as it attempts to bounce back from the Covid pandemic. What do you think?

“It’s sad we live in a w orld where young people have to be convinced to drink.” Curtis Nadesan, Parrot Trainer

“Alcoholics are the backbone of every strong economy.” Karen Hearn, Cheese Critic