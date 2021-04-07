America's Finest News Source.
American Voices

Japan Sees Earliest Cherry Blossom Bloom In 1,200 Years

Kyoto’s cherry blossoms peaked on March 26, the earliest bloom on record since 812 A.D., which scientists warn is a symptom of the larger climate crisis threatening ecosystems all across the globe. What do you think?

“Flowers have always been a harbinger of impending doom.”

Xavier Spivey • Systems Analyst

“What did they do in 812 A.D. to fix the climate crisis?”

Burt Yoder • Air Traffic Controller

“Nature is trying to tell us something, and I wish it would stop.”

Dana Frazier • Limbo Bar Leveler