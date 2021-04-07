Japan Sees Earliest Cherry Blossom Bloom In 1,200 Years

Kyoto’s cherry blossoms peaked on March 26, the earliest bloom on record since 812 A.D., which scientists warn is a symptom of the larger climate crisis threatening ecosystems all across the globe. What do you think?

“Flowers have always b een a harbinger of impending doom.” Xavier Spivey • Systems Analyst

“What did they do in 812 A.D. to fix the climate crisis?” Burt Yoder • Air Traffic Controller