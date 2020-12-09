Jared Fogle Says Prison Has Made Him Realize How Wrong He Was To Endorse Subway

LITTLETON, CO—Expressing profound remorse for his past actions, Jared Fogle admitted to reporters Wednesday that prison has made him realize how wrong he was to endorse Subway. “When I look back on the unimaginable harm I caused people by telling them that Subway was a healthy way to lose weight, I can’t believe I could have done something so unforgivable,” said Fogle, who is currently serving a 13-to-15-year federal prison sentence, adding that he’d been beaten up several times by other inmates for his history of hawking Subway products on television and in print. “Fortunately, in prison I’ve had time to really reflect on what I’ve done, and hopefully learn from it. I mean, it shakes me to the core thinking about what I did to all those children—endorsing the Subway Kids’ Pak as a nutritious alternative to a real meal is an atrocity that no one should ever be subjected to. It was completely fucked up. When I finally get out of here, I swear I’ll never do something as obscene as shill for Subway ever again.” A teary-eyed Fogle also told reporters that he just hoped his own sordid criminal past would inspire others to avoid turning to a life of selling Subway products.



