Jared Leto Asks If He Ever Going To Get Into Real Trouble For That Stuff He’s Been Doing

LOS ANGELES—As he reflected upon various well-known allegations of his misconduct, Morbius star Jared Leto reportedly asked Thursday if he was ever going to get into real trouble for all the stuff he’s been doing, saying he had just assumed his actions would have caught up with him by now. “It seems like people know I’ve been accused of some pretty bad things, but there hasn’t been any real push to cancel me, and I’m honestly not sure why,” said the Academy Award winner, wondering aloud whether anyone would ever come forward and file a lawsuit or something. “I mean, look at me—I known for sleeping with underage models and starlets like it’s 1972, but I’m still getting a Ridley Scott film here, a Marvel movie there. My career’s great! I even talked openly about how I sent anal beads and used condoms to my Suicide Squad co-stars, and when I tried to pass it off as method acting, people were totally cool with that. If someone did something like that to me, I’d assume it was some kind of creepy power thing and be really upset.” At press time, Leto was reportedly googling himself and shaking his head at all the awful stuff that came up.