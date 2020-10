SEE MORE:

Rap mogul Jay-Z on Friday launched Monogram, a line of cannabis products from the company Caliva where he is the chief brand strategist. What do you think?

“Tell him thanks, but I’ve already got a guy.” Leah Dorosky • Lawn Aerator

“Now seems like a precarious time to be opening a small business.” Kip Holmberg • Hydration Specialist