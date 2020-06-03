Jay-Z Takes Out Full-Page Ad To Honor George Floyd

Jay-Z has taken out a full-page ad to run across several major newspapers this week featuring part of a speech from Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and signed by families of police violence victims, activists, attorneys, and celebrities to honor the life of George Floyd. What do you think?

“Sure, what the police did was bad. I’m just not sure doing anything about it is the answer.” Filip Basulto • Phone App Organizer

“Quite the departure from Jay-Z’s typically easygoing relationship with the police.” Lisa Emmerich • Slime Mold Farmer

“Beyoncé would’ve taken out two pages.” Paul Annand • Unemployed