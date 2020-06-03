America's Finest News Source.
ShopSubscribe
America's Finest News Source.
American Voices

Jay-Z Takes Out Full-Page Ad To Honor George Floyd

SEE MORE: Vol 56 Issue 22
Vol 56 Issue 22Opinion

Jay-Z has taken out a full-page ad to run across several major newspapers this week featuring part of a speech from Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and signed by families of police violence victims, activists, attorneys, and celebrities to honor the life of George Floyd. What do you think?

“Sure, what the police did was bad. I’m just not sure doing anything about it is the answer.”

Filip BasultoPhone App Organizer

Advertisement

“Quite the departure from Jay-Z’s typically easygoing relationship with the police.”

Lisa EmmerichSlime Mold Farmer

“Beyoncé would’ve taken out two pages.”

Paul Annand • Unemployed

Advertisement

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Onion

How To Reform The Police

Democrats Praise Joe Biden For Being Only Candidate Able To Talk Down To Americans Like The Stupid, Slack-Jawed Dumdums They Really Are

Protestors Criticized For Looting Businesses Without Forming Private Equity Firm First

Humanity Still Producing New Art As Though Megadeth’s ‘Rust In Peace’ Doesn’t Already Exist