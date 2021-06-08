Jeff Bezos Going To Space

Multi-billionaire and soon-to-be-former Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos will be aboard the first human flight operated by his aerospace company, Blue Origin, traveling with his brother and the winner of an online auction. What do you think?

“And here I thought he couldn’t possibly be further removed from the average American.” Edgar Pradhan, Tan Sprayer

“And people say Amazon employees don’t get vacation time.” Simone Gadbois, Unemployed