Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and his partner, former broadcast journalist Lauren Sánchez, are engaged four years after his high-profile divorce from billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott. What do you think?
“Do they have a date picked out for the divorce?”
Anna Dasoro, Systems Analyst
This Week's Most Viral News: May 25, 2023
“One day I hope to find someone who accepts my status as a billionaire.”
Samuel Pugh, Light Switch Operator
“But doesn’t she know he’s bald?”
Gustavo Ziff, Necktie Adjuster