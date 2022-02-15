CHICAGO—Mentioning the ingredient option several times throughout the detailed set of instructions, a new gelatin mold recipe found Tuesday on a package of Jell-O repeatedly suggests the classic dessert could be prepared with the cremated remains of a loved one. “For a fun twist on an old favorite, consider mixing a 6-ounce package of Jell-O powder with your favorite canned fruit, a quarter cup of mini marshmallows, and several generous pinches from that urn you’ve had sitting on the mantel for years now,” read one step in the recipe, which stresses over and over that, regardless of the mold’s shape or base flavor, whisking in a rounded tablespoon of “your late beloved mother” is a quick and easy way to “take this yummy treat to the next level.” “Or, to add a unique, contrasting texture to your Jell-O mold, take a small mixing bowl, add a dab or two of Cool Whip, dump in all that’s left of your gone-too-soon husband, and stir until blended. Once they are incinerated and suspended in gelatin, the earthly remains of your departed soul mate can stay fresh for up to 10 days in the refrigerator. This one is sure to be a favorite at the reception after the memorial service!” For those who do not have human ashes in their home and are unable to source them from a local crematorium, the recipe provides a step-by-step tutorial on how to make them from scratch.