FAIRFIELD, CA—At last following up on the success of their Harry Potter-themed candies, Jelly Belly released new flavors of jelly beans Thursday based on J.K. Rowling’s other works. “J.K. Rowling fans have enjoyed Harry Potter Bertie Bott’s Every Flavour Beans for years now, and we’re confident they’ll be just as delighted by our new line of products inspired by The Casual Vacancy and the Cormoran Strike series,” said Jelly Belly Candy Company CEO Lisa Brasher, who revealed new flavors based off Rowling’s 2012 op-ed for The Guardian and 2014 guest editorship of BBC Radio 4 were in the works as well. “Interested customers should hurry, because these candies are going to fly off the shelves. Flavors like English Ham and Blood Sausage will transport Casual Vacancy fans straight into the wonderful world of Howard Mollison’s delicatessen. Very Good Lives, the flavo r based off the transcript of Rowling’s 2008 Harvard commencement address, is already a top seller. Another favorite is Lula Lemon based off The Cuckoo’s Calling—but obviously, you knew that.” At press time, Jelly Belly had recalled thousands of bags of jelly beans after mistaking John Grisham’s Sycamore Row for a Rowling novel.