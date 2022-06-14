Jennifer Hudson has won a Tony award for coproducing this year’s Best Musical winner, A Strange Loop, earning her the elite EGOT status, a distinction held by any artist who has won an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and a Tony Award in their career. What do you think?

“It’s times like this I wish I could feel happy for others.” Connie Silverman, Tripwire Setter

“This could be the big break Hudson has been waiting for.” Tyler Clement, Aspiring Billionaire

“It’s not that impressive when you consider the fact that she’s privileged with talent.” Khizer Harper, Unemployed