Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck got married in a late-night Las Vegas drive-through chapel, culminating a relationship that spans over two decades and two separate romances. What do you think?
“They are really going to regret missing out on all of the cookware they would have received as wedding gifts.”
Marcus Snider, Serum Tester
“A lot of couples can’t afford a huge reception these days.”
Heidi Zamora, Bank Teller
“Just in case this doesn’t work out, I’m going to keep sending her my hair.”
Jarrid Akome, Systems Analyst
