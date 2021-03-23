CULVER CITY, CA—Drawing criticism for repeatedly distracting from the iconic game show’s proceedings, Jeopardy! guest host Dr. Mehmet Oz reportedly came under fire Tuesday for claims he could have cured Alex Trebek’s pancreatic cancer with these three simple tips. “Look, he wasn’t terrible, but I just wish Dr. Oz would have stayed focused on the contestants instead of talking so much about how home remedies like fresh turmeric and ginger tea can shrink pancreatic tumors in miraculous ways,” said longtime Jeopardy! fan Brian McGill, 37, echoing millions of viewers whose patience was tested by Oz’s decision to ask the contestants if $19.99 per month was too much to ask for a proven blend of red palm oil and hot pepper jelly that could have added decades to Trebek’s life. “He was a fine host, I guess, but there was hardly any time to devote to the trivia with all the tangents he kept going on about how antioxidants—which are apparently emphasized in the Dr. Oz $1 diet—would have been the perfect way to restore Trebek’s health, trim his waistline, and rebuild his libido.” Richards added that he also felt it was inappropriate for Oz to use the clue to Final Jeopardy, “this Scott Hamilton best-seller has helped millions across the country to embrace their inner dynamo ” to promote the self-help book Finish First: Winning Changes Everything.

