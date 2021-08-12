Executive producer Mike Richards and actor Mayim Bialik have been named permanent co-hosts of Jeopardy!, with Richards hosting the daily syndicated program and Bialik hosting the primetime series and new spinoffs. What do you think?

“Hopefully, they will at least let LeVar Burton replace Richards as executive producer.” Tanner Kay, Catalytic Converter Thief

Advertisement

“It’ll be hard splitting my time resenting two hosts, but I can try.” Eloise Haywood, Muse