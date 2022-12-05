DALLAS—Following revelations of his appearance in a 1957 photograph among a mob of white students trying to block a Black student from entering an Arkansas high school, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones blasted the media Monday for trying to make segregation look bad. “This is a classic media smear job trying to demean the forcible separation of people along racial lines, and I won’t stand for it,” said Jones, adding that the presence of segregation in a photographic depiction of segregation didn’t automatically mean segregation did anything wrong. “There are two sides to everything, including segregation, and it is disappointing when the media doesn’t respect that. It was a different time, and from my recollection, the segregation that day was perfectly innocent. It is very troubling to witness a media pile-on against a reasonable, upstanding form of systemic discrimination.” Jones also responded to criticism that he has never hired a Black head coach, stating that the media always omitted the important context that he doesn’t believe Black people are smart enough to do the job.

