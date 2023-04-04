Jill Biden Invites Any Woman Who Has Ever Touched Basketball To Visit White House

WASHINGTON—After watching from the stands Sunday as Louisiana State University defeated the University of Iowa in the NCAA women’s basketball championship, first lady Jill Biden announced that she would invite all women who had ever touched a basketball to visit the White House. “I would like to extend a warm welcome to any American woman who has ever handled a basketball in any context to stand alongside the LSU Tigers as they meet with the president and myself,” Biden said during a press conference, reiterating that attendees at the ceremony need not know how to dribble or shoot the ball, so long as they had come into physical contact with one at some point during their lives. “So the Iowa Hawkeyes—who played such a great game Sunday—will be able to join us, but so will every woman who has maybe just purchased a basketball as gift for someone or, while walking through a park, has picked up a stray basketball that has rolled into her path and then thrown it back to the guys who were playing a pickup game nearby.” Met with heated follow-up questions from reporters, Biden reportedly shouted, “Title IX!” and then hastily exited the briefing room.