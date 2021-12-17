Representative Jim Jordan’s office has confirmed the congressman forwarded detailed plans from a former U.S. defense department official for the Vice President to reject election results to prevent Joe Biden from becoming president. What do you think?

“This was the m ost effort these guys ever put into something, and it still failed.” Lisbeth Cavlovic • Grudge Archivist

“My dad forwards all kinds of crazy shit, too.” Jefferson Kastella • Unemployed