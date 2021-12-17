Representative Jim Jordan’s office has confirmed the congressman forwarded detailed plans from a former U.S. defense department official for the Vice President to reject election results to prevent Joe Biden from becoming president. What do you think?
“This was the most effort these guys ever put into something, and it still failed.”
Lisbeth Cavlovic • Grudge Archivist
“My dad forwards all kinds of crazy shit, too.”
Jefferson Kastella • Unemployed
“Nothing but everything he has ever said and done could have prepared me for this.”
Julien Skoien • Jukebox Curator