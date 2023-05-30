NORCROSS, GA—Stressing that it was his life’s goal to visit every U.S. location of what he referred to as “the best damn fast food dining franchise in the country,” former President Jimmy Carter told reporters Tuesday that he had embarked on a quest to eat at every Taco Bell in America. “There are over 7,000 Taco Bells in the United States, and as God is my witness, I’m going to stuff my face at every single one!” said Carter, loading all his personal items into his 1998 Honda Accord as he hit the road to try the remaining Taco Bell locations he hadn’t already eaten at in Georgia. “The Baja Blast they make at one of the Taco Bells in Scottsdale, AZ is the best. It’s so cold that you freeze up from your brain to your chest. I wonder if Crunchwrap Supremes taste any different on the East Coast than on the West. No matter where you go, it’s a great place to pound a couple Chili Cheese Burritos.” At press time, the 39th U.S. president revealed he was going to begin filming content at each Taco Bell in an effort to build an online following.