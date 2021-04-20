Jimmy Carter Shaken To See Friend Walter Mondale Die So Young

PLAINS, GA— Struggling to process the sudden and unexpected loss, former President Jimmy Carter was reportedly feeling shaken Tuesday to see his friend Walter Mondale die so young. “I can’t believe Walter’s gone—and cut down in his prime, at that,” said the 39th p resident of the United States, who pledged to no longer take life for granted and live each day to its fullest after learning the former vice president, 93, had died at home on Monday. “I know I still have decades ahead of me, but wow, this just goes to show that anything can happen. This is crazy. Just the other day we were playing tennis, and now poof, he’s gone. And to think he’s never going to have great, great, great grandkids.” At press time, Carter had set off to process his grief in the mountains on the Appalachian Trail.