Jimmy Carter Wins 2023 Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest

NEW YORK—Leaving spectators and competitors absolutely stunned by his vigor, former President Jimmy Carter reportedly won the Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest on Tuesday. “Those dogs were sliding down his throat faster than we could even count them,” said event promoter and host George Shea, who awarded the 98-year-old Carter the Mustard Belt and $10,000 in prize money for the world-record-breaking performance in which he consumed 224 hot dogs in 10 minutes, or more than three times what his closest competitor, Joey Chestnut, ate. “That man is a machine. He didn’t even sweat. In the 16 years we’ve hosted this contest, we’ve never seen anything like it, especially with a first-time competitor. In fact, President Carter told me this was the first time he’d ever tasted a hot dog.” At press time, sources confirmed former first lady Rosalynn Carter had won the women’s competition.

