LONDON—Coming to for the first time in decades, Jimmy Wales reportedly glanced up Thursday to realize he had gotten sucked into a Wikipedia rabbit hole for the past 20 years. “Oh, yikes, I remember back in 2001 I was just going to spend a little time founding this new online encyclopedia, but then that led to something else, and that led to something else, and before I knew it, it’s 2021 and I’ve just been milling around the same website,” said Wales, telling reporters that he had so thoroughly lost himself doing research and fixing errors that he had neglected any other obligations. “Crap, I was planning to do all this other stuff like creating a new web portal and revolutionizing the online investing system, but I got so wrapped up in Wikipedia that I completely forgot to do any of it. Oh well.” Wales added that at this point it was time for him to move on to some of his other interests as soon as he looked up one more thing.

