DALLAS—Insisting that every form of compensated employment was established by a supreme executive, job creationist Jonathan Lamar told reporters Tuesday that he strongly believed there was only one true CEO who made all jobs from on high. “This world’s many positions of paid labor were brought into existence by an all-powerful being who offers employment to those who answer His call and accept the terms of His offer,” said Lamar, explaining that phenomena such as corporate hierarchies, career trajectories, and human resources departments were too beautiful and complex to have come about through ordinary economic processes, and must instead have been designed by an eternal CEO who sits atop a heavenly org chart. “He created these jobs in His image, and it is the earthly task of each employee to do His work in their daily lives. The CEO will reward His most faithful servants, one day allowing them to sit beside Him on the Board of Directors in the glory of His top-floor conference room.” Asked for comment on the 1.6 million Americans who lost their jobs last month, Lamar told reporters that the CEO worked in mysterious ways.